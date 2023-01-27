Too wild to tame: Van Horne Benton topples Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 74-61

Van Horne Benton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 74-61 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Van Horne Benton squared off with February 15, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 21, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Indianola in a basketball game. For more, click here.
