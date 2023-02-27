Marion put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Charles City in a 73-56 decision at Charles City High on Feb. 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 20, Charles City faced off against Independence . Click here for a recap. Marion took on Vinton-Shellsburg on Feb. 20 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.