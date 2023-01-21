Too wild to tame: Hampton-Dumont-CAL topples Sheffield West Fork 61-49

No quarter was granted as Hampton-Dumont-CAL blunted Sheffield West Fork's plans 61-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on January 6 at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School. For a full recap, click here.
