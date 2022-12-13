 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura topples Algona Bishop Garrigan 42-23

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tipped and eventually toppled Algona Bishop Garrigan 42-23 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Algona Bishop Garrigan played in a 66-43 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Algona Bishop Garrigan took on Lake Mills on December 6 at Lake Mills High School. For more, click here.

