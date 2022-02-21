Too wild to tame: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson topples Waterloo West 66-55

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson handed Waterloo West a tough 66-55 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 21.
In recent action on February 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Waterloo West and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Iowa City on February 15 at Iowa City High School. Click here for a recap
Waterloo West started on steady ground by forging a 17-11 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the end of the first quarter.
The Wahawks came from behind to grab the advantage 27-26 at halftime over the J-Hawks.
The J-Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-31 lead over the Wahawks.
