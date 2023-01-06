Too wild to tame: Cedar Falls topples Marion Linn-Mar 67-53

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Falls trumped Marion Linn-Mar 67-53 on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Cedar Falls and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cedar Falls High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
