Too wild to tame: Anamosa topples Tipton 68-55

Anamosa trucked Tipton on the road to a 68-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Anamosa faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Tipton took on Durant on February 1 at Tipton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Anamosa darted in front of Tipton 68-55 to begin the second quarter.
