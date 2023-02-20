Muscatine stretched out and finally snapped Davenport Central to earn a 70-59 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Davenport Central and Muscatine faced off on Feb. 17, 2022 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Davenport Central faced off against Muscatine . For more, click here. Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Feb. 14 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.