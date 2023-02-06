Wyoming Midland was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Lisbon prevailed 51-34 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 6.

The last time Lisbon and Wyoming Midland played in a 70-42 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Lisbon faced off against Stanwood North Cedar . For results, click here. Wyoming Midland took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 27 at Wyoming Midland High School. Click here for a recap.

