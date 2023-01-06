Too much punch: Hampton-Dumont-CAL knocks out Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69-56

Hampton-Dumont-CAL put together a victorious gameplan to stop Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69-56 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off on February 8, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.