Saddled up and ready to go, Clear Lake spurred past Webster City 64-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Clear Lake opened with a 16-10 advantage over Webster City through the first quarter.

The Lions opened a close 27-19 gap over the Lynx at halftime.

Clear Lake moved to a 49-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Lynx 15-11 in the fourth quarter.

