Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids Xavier trumped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 72-59 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Cedar Rapids Xavier moved in front of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-8 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Crusaders climbed back to within 30-27.

Cedar Rapids Xavier jumped to a 53-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Saints added to their advantage with a 19-18 margin in the closing period.

Recently on Feb. 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game.

