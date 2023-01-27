Too much punch: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out Cedar Rapids CR Washington 67-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged Cedar Rapids CR Washington and collected a 67-57 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 13-11 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.

The Cougars registered a 33-28 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved to a 49-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with an 18-17 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.