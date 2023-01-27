Too much punch: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy knocks out Cedar Rapids CR Washington 67-57

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy charged Cedar Rapids CR Washington and collected a 67-57 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 13-11 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Washington.
The Cougars registered a 33-28 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy moved to a 49-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with an 18-17 margin in the closing period.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Cedar Rapids CR Washington played in a 53-36 game on March 1, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on January 20 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. For a full recap, click here.
