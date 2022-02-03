Too much fuss: Packwood Pekin stresses Riverside Highland 54-41

Packwood Pekin handed Riverside Highland a tough 54-41 loss on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Packwood Pekin's shooting took charge to a 34-18 lead over Riverside Highland at the intermission.
