Too much fuss: Decorah stresses Charles City 62-52

Playing with a winning hand, Decorah trumped Charles City 62-52 on February 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Vikings stomped on in front of the Comets 23-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Vikings kept a 35-18 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
Decorah's edge showed as it carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
Charles City fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Decorah would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
