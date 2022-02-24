 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much fuss: Decorah stresses Charles City 62-52

Playing with a winning hand, Decorah trumped Charles City 62-52 on February 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 14 , Charles City squared up on Mason City in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Vikings stomped on in front of the Comets 23-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings kept a 35-18 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Decorah's edge showed as it carried a 46-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Charles City fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Decorah would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

