 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Too close for comfort: New Hampton edges Charles City 56-48

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in New Hampton's locker room after Tuesday's 56-48 win against Charles City in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.

New Hampton's shooting moved to a 27-26 lead over Charles City at halftime.

The Chickasaws' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 29-22 scoring edge over the Comets.

Recently on December 14 , Charles City squared up on Waverly-Sr in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News