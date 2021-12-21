Too close for comfort: New Hampton edges Charles City 56-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in New Hampton's locker room after Tuesday's 56-48 win against Charles City in Iowa boys basketball action on December 21.
New Hampton's shooting moved to a 27-26 lead over Charles City at halftime.
The Chickasaws' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 29-22 scoring edge over the Comets.
Recently on December 14 , Charles City squared up on Waverly-Sr in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.