Too close for comfort: Iowa City Regina edges Stanwood North Cedar 48-44

Iowa City Regina posted a tight 48-44 win over Stanwood North Cedar for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 29.
In recent action on January 21, Iowa City Regina faced off against Anamosa and Stanwood North Cedar took on West Liberty on January 21 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap
Through the early stages of the affair, the Knights controlled the pace, taking a 31-29 lead into half.
The Regals put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 19-13 in the last stanza.
