Too close for comfort, Davenport North strains past Davenport Central 70-62

Davenport North edged Davenport Central in a close 70-62 encounter in Iowa boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 7, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
Davenport North registered a 34-20 advantage at halftime over Davenport Central.
Davenport Central rallied in the final quarter, but Davenport North skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
