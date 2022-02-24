Too close for comfort, Central DeWitt strains past Cedar Rapids Xavier 82-75

With little to no wiggle room, Central DeWitt nosed past Cedar Rapids Xavier 82-75 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Sabers made the first move by forging a 39-27 margin over the Saints after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.