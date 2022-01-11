 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too close for comfort, Cedar Falls strains past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-51

Cedar Falls didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-51 on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 4, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on January 4 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Tigers a 17-4 lead over the Warriors.

Cedar Falls opened a mammoth 32-16 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at halftime.

Cedar Falls darted over Cedar Rapids CR Washington when the fourth quarter began 42-33.

The Tigers fended off the Warriors' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

