Too close for comfort, Cedar Falls strains past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-51

Cedar Falls didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Cedar Rapids CR Washington 56-51 on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 17-4 lead over the Warriors.
Cedar Falls opened a mammoth 32-16 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Washington at halftime.
Cedar Falls darted over Cedar Rapids CR Washington when the fourth quarter began 42-33.
The Tigers fended off the Warriors' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
