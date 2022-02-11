 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort: Calamus-Wheatland edges Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63

  • 0

Calamus-Wheatland posted a tight 65-63 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Calamus-Wheatland's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.

The Warriors' leg-up showed as they carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Irish's spirited final-quarter performance.

Recently on February 4 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Stanwood North Cedar in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News