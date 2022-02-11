Too close for comfort: Calamus-Wheatland edges Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63

Calamus-Wheatland posted a tight 65-63 win over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Calamus-Wheatland's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the half.
The Warriors' leg-up showed as they carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Irish's spirited final-quarter performance.
