Too close for comfort, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley strains past Davenport Assumption 50-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-42 over Davenport Assumption in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 21-15 intermission margin at Davenport Assumption's expense.
The Spartans moved to a 31-23 bulge over the Knights as the fourth quarter began.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 50-42 final-quarter tie.
In recent action on December 3, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on North Liberty on December 2 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
