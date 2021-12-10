 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley strains past Davenport Assumption 50-42

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-42 over Davenport Assumption in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 21-15 intermission margin at Davenport Assumption's expense.

The Spartans moved to a 31-23 bulge over the Knights as the fourth quarter began.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 50-42 final-quarter tie.

In recent action on December 3, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on North Liberty on December 2 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News