Too close for comfort: Anamosa edges Stanwood North Cedar 59-54

Anamosa broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Stanwood North Cedar 59-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Anamosa faced off against Monticello and Stanwood North Cedar took on West Liberty on January 21 at West Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.