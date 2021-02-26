Toebe, Formanek earn 1,000 career points in Clear Lake postseason win over Spencer

The Class 3A, No. 9 Clear Lake boys basketball team has played in two nail biters to kick off its 2021 postseason.

After a close 57-49 encounter over Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Monday night in the first round, the second round game against Spencer on Thursday night in Clear Lake didn't get any easier to watch if you were a Lions fan.

The two teams were tied, 40-40, heading into the fourth quarter. In the end, it was Clear Lake that came out on top again. The Lions beat the Tigers, 58-55, to advance to the substate championship.

During the game, Clear Lake's top two scorers on the season both hit the same career milestone. Both junior guard Carson Toebe and senior forward Andrew Formanek surpassed the 1,000 career point mark. Formanek finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Toebe led with 25 points.

The Lions are looking to get back to their first state tournament since 2019. In order to do that, the squad has to get past Humboldt – a team Clear Lake split wins with during the regular season.

The Lions will play Humboldt at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Algona in the Class 3A, Substate 2 championship. The winner will advance to play at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

