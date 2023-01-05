 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tipton chalks up convincing victory over Stanwood North Cedar 72-36

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Tipton did exactly that with a 72-36 win against Stanwood North Cedar during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

