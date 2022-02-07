Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana survives competitive clash with Dyersville Beckman 43-35

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana knocked off Dyersville Beckman 43-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 1 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Marion in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Clippers moved in front of the Trailblazers 16-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Clippers kept a 22-17 half margin at the Trailblazers' expense.
The Clippers' control showed as they carried a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.