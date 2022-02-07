Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana survives competitive clash with Dyersville Beckman 43-35

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana knocked off Dyersville Beckman 43-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Clippers moved in front of the Trailblazers 16-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Clippers kept a 22-17 half margin at the Trailblazers' expense.

The Clippers' control showed as they carried a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

