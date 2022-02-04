Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana rides the rough off Center Point CPU 61-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana spurred past Center Point CPU 61-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.
Had this been a prize fight, the Stormin' Pointers would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 23-15 lead on the Clippers.
In recent action on January 28, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against South Tama County and Center Point CPU took on Marion on January 29 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.
