 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana rides the rough off Center Point CPU 61-48

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana spurred past Center Point CPU 61-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 4.

Had this been a prize fight, the Stormin' Pointers would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 23-15 lead on the Clippers.

In recent action on January 28, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against South Tama County and Center Point CPU took on Marion on January 29 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News