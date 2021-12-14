Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana pockets solid victory over Independence 66-59

With little to no wiggle room, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana nosed past Independence 66-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Independence faced off against Marion and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Grinnell on December 9 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
