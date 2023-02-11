Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana surfed the tension to ride to a 74-70 win over Decorah in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Recently on February 4, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Washington in a basketball game. For results, click here.

