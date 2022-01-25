Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana engulfs Vinton-Shellsburg in flames 76-33

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Vinton-Shellsburg 76-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Clippers made the first move by forging a 24-10 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's offense breathed fire to a 45-23 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.
The Clippers' control showed as they carried a 60-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
