Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana engulfs Vinton-Shellsburg in flames 76-33

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Vinton-Shellsburg 76-33 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Clippers made the first move by forging a 24-10 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's offense breathed fire to a 45-23 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.

The Clippers' control showed as they carried a 60-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 18 , Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared up on Williamsburg in a basketball game . For more, click here.

