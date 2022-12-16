 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana earns narrow win over Vinton-Shellsburg 63-58

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Vinton-Shellsburg 63-58 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.

The last time Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg played in a 76-33 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Grinnell and Vinton-Shellsburg took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on December 9 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

