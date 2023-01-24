Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Vinton-Shellsburg 83-77

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning an 83-77 victory against Vinton-Shellsburg in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with January 25, 2022 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 17, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with South Tama County in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.