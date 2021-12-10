Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana cancels check from Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-37

Riding a wave of production, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana dunked Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-37 in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.
In recent action on December 4, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Solon on December 3 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
