Thunderstruck: East Moline United Township shrugs off early deficit to trim Davenport West 72-55

East Moline United Township donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Davenport West 72-55 on Saturday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Davenport West authored a promising start, taking an 18-16 advantage over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave East Moline United Township a 51-42 lead over Davenport West.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 21-13 margin in the closing period.

