 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thunderstruck: East Moline United Township shrugs off early deficit to trim Davenport West 72-55

  • 0

East Moline United Township donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Davenport West 72-55 on Saturday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Davenport West authored a promising start, taking an 18-16 advantage over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 31-31 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave East Moline United Township a 51-42 lead over Davenport West.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 21-13 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 9, Davenport West squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News