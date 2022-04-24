Through highs and lows, Toebe maintains confidence, choosing his own path

Go back to when Carson Toebe was a kid, and it's evident how competitive he is.

Ask his older brother, Tyler. He'll share plenty of stories.

"We shared an Xbox, but we'd play (NBA) 2K," Tyler said. "Any time he's even close, if it comes down to the last second, he takes a shot and hits the rim, the clock's not done yet, he'll shut it off.

"He slammed the controller, smashed it and fell to the ground."

That competitiveness, in Carson's eyes, came from his father, Brad. And there's Tyler and older sister Mandy, who pushed him to be better in sports and as a person. Gayla Toebe, the mother and rock of the bunch, gave Carson the ability to stay fit mentally.

"(My dad) was a lot like me in high school, and he's still a lot like me now," Carson stated. "My mom is a lot more of a basketball fan. My dad is a big-time wrestler. We're really close."

Carson Toebe's prep career is done. He leaves Clear Lake High School as one of the best to ever don a basketball jersey and departs as an all-state quarterback. Sprinkle in one baseball season to boot.

He decided what was best for him as a middle schooler and as a high schooler. Now he must decide his path entering college.

Attached to sports at the hip

The Toebe family is an athletic one. Brad played during the heyday of Mason City football and was also a wrestler. Mandy played volleyball, and says if girls wrestling was a sport a decade ago she would have done it.

Tyler played multiple sports at Mason City. Carson was enthralled with athletics and tried everything under the sun growing up.

"We did all the parks and rec stuff, then we turned it into AAU stuff," Brad said. "Seven or eight, you start to see 'Hey, I think we got something here.'"

Brad doesn't shy away from saying he forced Carson and Tyler to wrestle. Carson tried it for two years, but decided it wasn't a good fit.

"I hated it," Carson said. "This is not for me, I need to do something else. So I switched to basketball around seven or eight years old."

Then came a sudden desire to play hockey. It was only one year, and Carson didn't end up liking it. But Tyler and his buddies played hockey.

"He followed whatever I do," Tyler said.

"I got a weird, crazy obsession," Carson added. "... I don't even know why I thought about it. I couldn't even skate."

The three sports Carson became enamored with were football, basketball and baseball.

The latter was the first sport he truly loved. Football was something he enjoyed. Basketball slowly became a focus.

He realized by middle school he was becoming pretty good in sports. Yet where he would play in high school was up in the air. He grew up in Mason City and attended school there from kindergarten until eighth grade.

The story of how he ended up at Clear Lake is a wild one.

'This isn't for me'

Brandon Shipman, Corey Miner (not the coach) and Carson were thinking about teaming up as they entered high school. It wasn't going to be at Mason City.

Mason City boys' basketball assistant coach Corey Miner had taken over the head boys' job at Central Springs. He had played a key role in Carson's basketball development. When the trio found out Angel Jose was coming to Central Springs too, they dreamed big.

"Us four can go in and win a state championship as freshmen," Carson thought.

But he was having second thoughts.

Carson also planned to play football, while the other three were strictly basketball. Something about Central Springs didn't feel right.

"This isn't for me. I don't fit in here," Carson said.

Gayla and Brad talked with Carson about his next move. The decision was in Carson's hands. He knew what he wanted to do, but he needed to get over one hurdle.

Actually getting into Clear Lake High School.

"It wasn't really any certainty. It was really late," Carson said. "They ended up telling me I can enroll there if I want to. If I would have never went to Central Springs, I don't think I would have went to Clear Lake."

"It was really difficult to go to Clear Lake. If I'm talking my grade, my class, I got to create my own circle."

He joined a couple of friends, Tyres and Jaden Green, as Mason City kids defecting to the cross-town rival.

"That's one of the reasons he came over here; they let him do what he does," Brad said.

The rest is history.

All-time best

Jeremy Ainley has had the same procedures since he became a head coach. All freshmen, regardless of skill level, practice with other freshmen on the first day.

Ainley knew Carson's potential. He saw the length, the ball-handling and the shooting. Still, he plopped Carson into the freshman practice and went to work with the upperclassmen.

"I remember (two assistant coaches) walk over to me and say, 'Hey, you got to get him out of here because he's going to break somebody's face with these passes,'" Ainley said.

"I tried to dunk on a kid on the freshman team. I didn't make it," Toebe said.

Carson was a key cog for Clear Lake his freshman season, averaging double figures and shooting more than 40% from the field and 3-point territory. The Lions made it to the state tournament.

The substate final against Charles City was played at Mason City High School, the gym Carson grew up in. He was playing for the right to go to Wells Fargo Arena.

Carson had a quiet first half but scored plenty of points in the second to give Clear Lake a victory. The Lions ended up in the state semifinals.

"That's my best memory of any sporting event I watched of his," Mandy said.

"It solidified his decision to come here," Brad noted.

"We found ways to win. We had a lot of smart players," Carson added. "If you would have told me I was going to play in the semifinal against Bowen Born my freshman year, I would have told you you're crazy.

"That was the most unexpected season I've ever experienced in sports, probably ever."

Carson was an all-state player his junior year and made a second trip to state. As he entered his senior season, there were two things up in the air. One, could he become Clear Lake's all-time leading scorer? Two, could he end his prep career in Des Moines?

There was zero doubt he was the alpha for the Lions this winter. Yet the ability of Carson to find his teammates and let them gain his trust was the thing Ainley remembers most.

"That's the mark of a great player," Ainley said. "At anytime he could have said, and rightfully so, get on my back and we're going to do this. He didn't, he got everybody involved."

On Feb. 2, Carson was 23 points away from breaking Zach Lester's all-time scoring mark. Carson watched Lester growing up and was a big fan. He wanted to break the record at home against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, another rival.

It didn't happen.

He was one point shy, and the next game was on the road against St. Edmond in Fort Dodge. Carson didn't score the entire first quarter.

In the second, he went up for a basket and drew contact. He made the basket. He had the record.

"I'm glad he called a block (foul)," Carson said. "It was a lot of weight off my shoulders."

After four years and 1,477 points with three North Central Conference titles and two state tournament appearances, Toebe's final game was at Waterloo East High School in the substate final against Decorah. The one blank spot on his basketball resume is a state title.

"I feel like my freshman year was the year we could have won it," he said. "I wouldn't say it wasn't a success, but I really wish I could have gotten a ring."

That's not what Ainley will remember about the guy he repeatedly called the smartest player he's ever coached.

"He's played a lot of basketball, from a young age on, so he's got a lot of experience," he said. "Kids don't watch games like they used to or play on the weekends, and Carson does that.

"In four years, he played in 93 games and he won 80 times. That's the record I think he's most proud of."

QB mania

Jaylen DeVries occupied the starting quarterback position for Clear Lake his junior and senior years, when Carson was a freshman and sophomore. It was pretty evident in Carson's mind that he would take over when DeVries graduated.

"I was kind of next in line," Carson said.

Carson played wide receiver as a sophomore, a position he wishes he had stuck with. But he wasn't going to put the Lions in a bad spot at QB.

Lions head coach Jared DeVries entrusted Carson with his spread offense. At times there were struggles. Carson's junior year, he finished with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Offseason work prior to his senior year wasn't intense. Still, he went to Lions Field and got some throws in. He was already lifting for basketball and kept lifting in the summer, adding strength.

He added speed too. It showed to the tune of 921 yards on the ground and 16 TDs. He added 17 more through the air and had three interceptions on defense.

"That's what made us so dynamic," DeVries said. "Not many defenses account for the quarterback run. He was a true dual threat."

There were a couple of games in which Carson had five passing TDs or five rushing TDs. Against Crestwood, DeVries called a play to the left. Carson took it right.

Why?

"We kept running the same play all game because they couldn't stop it," Carson said. "I took the snap, I saw a bunch of green so I gave them the one step and I took off."

"That's an illustration on what type of athlete he is, ultimate improviser," DeVries added. "You scratch your head, and then like 'Good job.' Can't argue with that one."

The season wrapped with a playoff win and Carson being named as a third-team all-state QB in Class 2A. He played a vital part on the field, but a bigger one off the field.

"We trusted him as a leader and a football player from day one," DeVries said. "His intentions were right. The thing that sets him apart is his will to win."

Summer of 2021

Carson had grown tired of the AAU summer basketball trips. His club journey started with the Mason City Tribe as a kid, then elevated to the Mason City Redhawks, a team filled with local talent.

In middle school, he was apart of the Iowa Barnstormers. Then he joined Martin Brothers, a free AAU team.

Still, the grind of going across the country to multiple tournaments grew to be too much. Brad accurately called it "a job."

"He wasn't having as much fun," he added. "You're at these tournaments, you're not there to win the game, you're there to get noticed. It is not the same game of basketball."

And there was something else that tugged at Carson's heart: baseball.

His first passion was still there. He had the chance to play with friends in the class above him one last time and didn't want to miss it.

"I miss being able to have a chance to be a kid again. Everything was moving too fast," Carson said. "Midway through the summer, I realized I was going to miss a big chunk of games."

And even though the junior summer circuit is big for basketball recruiting, his heart was set on baseball.

"I couldn't understand it," Brad admitted. "This was the peak. I don't think we liked his decision, but you had to respect it."

Had he played basketball, he would have missed Clear Lake's Class 3A substate quarterfinal win over Algona. Carson hit a home run that day. He was apart of the Lions' first postseason win since their state tournament championship win in 2016.

"It made me feel good people read through it," Gayla said.

"One of the games that I would have missed was the North Linn game," Carson added. "I pitched against them and we won. I remember (saying) after that game, 'I made the right decision.'

"That game brought me back to when I was a kid."

The next decision

Nowadays Carson is free from athletics. He'll graduate from Clear Lake in May and won't play baseball this summer. No desire to be a student athlete again as a high schooler.

College? Well, that's another story.

Right now, Carson is debating whether to continue playing basketball or just be a student.

"Still figuring out," Carson said. "I'm not completely shutting the door on playing in college."

He doesn't know what he'll decide and has no timetable.

"I'm not going to the NBA or NFL," Carson said.

"It is reassuring to know I'm not the only person who's had those thoughts."

If he decides to hang it up competitively, there are still gyms where hoops will need basketballs, and Carson will certainly deliver. He'll remain active in athletics, just like he always has been.

He wants to major in business wherever he attends.

"Sports will always be there for me," Carson said. "I want to be able to make my own decision."

If the substate final turns out to be the last time Carson donned a uniform, he made an impact on people surrounding him. Ainley, DeVries and everyone associated with Carson have seen the growth and the maturity.

For a kid who went from rage quitting video games to figuring out life one step and a time, Carson's family got to see him blossom before their eyes.

"I see his assignments and I see his scholarship applications," Gayla said. "He talks about how he wants to give back."

And if you think Carson isn't proud of himself, you're dead wrong.

"I've made improvements every year," Carson said. "I've gotten better as a person. You realize stuff isn't as big as it seems unless you make it as big as it seems. I'm 100% leaving Clear Lake a better person.

"I'm proud of where I come from."

