‘This is a very confident team’: Clear Lake girls ready for semifinal matchup

Clear Lake girls basketball head coach Bart Smith says his team’s confidence is higher this year than it’s ever been.
It’s easy to see why.
The Lions are the second-ranked team in Class 3A after a 14-1 regular season that saw Clear Lake win another North Central Conference championship and qualify for its sixth state tournament in the past eight years.
“We’ve just got a lot of pieces defensively and offensively,” Smith said. “This a very confident team.”
The reason why Smith says this year’s team has more confidence than in years past might have been on full display in Clear Lake’s quarterfinal victory over Waukon.
After giving up 12 points in the first quarter, the Lions locked down defensively – only allowing 12 more points between the rest of the three quarters in a 45-24 victory over a strong Waukon team. The win advanced Clear Lake to its second consecutive appearance in the semifinal round.
"Defense is our main focus through the whole season," senior forward Chelsey Holck said. "Our main goal is to hold people to single-digit quarters and I thought we did a really good job of that throughout the Waukon game."
Playing strong defense is the secret ingredient to a recipe for success at the state tournament, according to Smith. This year’s team is maybe more capable than any other team he has had.
“They know our half-court defense is really good and we all have different pieces on the defensive end that we’re really good at,” Smith said. “We’ve got some girls that can guard the ball really well and we have an inside presence with Chelsey and Kaitlyn (Vanderploeg) and even Xada Johnson.”
Although the program has been to the state tournament many times recently, there’s still been one thing that’s eluded Smith and the Lions: the state title. The Clear Lake girls basketball team has never been crowned state champions in program history.
Every time the Lions get back to the state tournament, the goal is to get a little bit farther than the last time. With Clear Lake finishing its season with a loss in the semifinals last year, a title game could be in the team’s future if the Lions were to accomplish their goals.
"I think this is the most successful team that we've had," senior guard Ali Maulsby said. "If we keep doing everything that we have been doing, than I think we have a good chance to win it."
After some early season injuries, going through a COVID-19 season and almost missing out on playing in the early part of the playoffs, Smith says his team’s grit is a major strength.
“It really show the toughness of the group and that’s something that myself and the coaching staff, we thought that’s where they’ve grown tremendously,” Smith said. “It’s nice to see them get tough and continue to just play hard and do whatever needs to be done to win the game.”
Confidence, toughness and a strong defense. Those three things have made Clear Lake hard to beat.
"I think our confidence is really good right now," Maulsby added. "We just need to play how we did the other night."
The Lions will continue their title chase and play third-seeded Unity Christian at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
