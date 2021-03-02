‘This is a very confident team’: Clear Lake girls ready for semifinal matchup

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They know our half-court defense is really good and we all have different pieces on the defensive end that we’re really good at,” Smith said. “We’ve got some girls that can guard the ball really well and we have an inside presence with Chelsey and Kaitlyn (Vanderploeg) and even Xada Johnson.”

Although the program has been to the state tournament many times recently, there’s still been one thing that’s eluded Smith and the Lions: the state title. The Clear Lake girls basketball team has never been crowned state champions in program history.

Every time the Lions get back to the state tournament, the goal is to get a little bit farther than the last time. With Clear Lake finishing its season with a loss in the semifinals last year, a title game could be in the team’s future if the Lions were to accomplish their goals.

"I think this is the most successful team that we've had," senior guard Ali Maulsby said. "If we keep doing everything that we have been doing, than I think we have a good chance to win it."

After some early season injuries, going through a COVID-19 season and almost missing out on playing in the early part of the playoffs, Smith says his team’s grit is a major strength.