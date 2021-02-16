Thirty-two minutes: Playing a complete game the challenge for Forest City boys basketball

“It seems like every night coach comes in and says that we’ve got to play a full 32 minutes,” Miller said. “Whether we miss a four-minute stretch where we don’t play our best basketball, we’ve just got to get to that 32 minutes and we’ll be tough to beat.”

Figuring out how the team can play its best basketball for the entirety of a game is something the Indians have been working toward all season. But it’s really as simple as doing the little things, like setting good screens and making the extra pass, which Rosacker says is the key.

Another way the Indians can keep advancing further into the playoffs is riding Miller's hot hand. Miller averaged 16 points per game during the season and finished with 28 points in Monday night’s win.

When he is on, everything opens up for the Forest City offense.

“It wasn’t just Noah going one-on-one, he got a lot of touches within the offense,” Rosacker said. “Guys were looking for him but they were still running the offense.”

Miller and the Indians will have to play their best basketball of the season if they’re to get a win on Thursday over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The Indians just snuck past the Cardinals, 39-36, after a second half comeback in the last matchup between the two teams on Jan. 21.