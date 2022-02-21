Third quarter run pushes Lions past Bulldogs, into substate semifinal

When Clear Lake needed a run on Monday night, it didn't revert back to its ways of shooting a plethora of 3-pointers.

Rather, the Lions went back to their bread and butter of driving the lane and working the ball into the high post for mid-range jump shots.

Those two elements sparked a 13-0 run in the third period that allowed Clear Lake to stave off Hampton-Dumont-CAL 58-49 at home in a Class 3A substate quarterfinal.

"A lot of the time when we lose a game, we look at our shot chart (and) we're shooting way too many 3s," senior guard Carson Toebe said. "Whenever we are able to get into the high post, it sets up our whole offense."

With Waverly-Shell Rock's 15-point victory over Webster City, it will be the Lions versus the Go-Hawks in Thursday's substate semifinal at Clear Lake High School.

Clear Lake triumphed over WSR 73-40 earlier this month in what Toebe and head coach Jeremy Ainley agreed that was its most complete game of the season.

"For three-and-a-half quarters almost four quarters, I thought we played really well," Ainley said. "It is going to take that type of effort to do that again to them."

Monday was far from a complete game.

For stretches, there were several turnovers committed by Clear Lake. Some led to buckets on the other end by HD-CAL, others would end up being the Bulldogs turning it right back over.

"I thought we were carless with the ball a little bit, but credit Hampton," Ainley said. "They really make you be aware of what they're doing. It is always better to win and still have things that we can learn on."

It was Joe Faber and Travaughn Luyobya that sparked Clear Lake to its largest lead of the game at 18 points.

Those two combined for nine of the 13 unanswered points. Faber hit a couple of 10-foot jumpers while Luyobya got into the paint and was far from afraid of contact.

"Travaughn is always a great playmaker for us, he's a tough dude when he gets in there," Toebe said. "We call him mid-range Joe at practice because he's money on the mid-range. Both players are good at getting to their spots."

Still, HD-CAL (11-11) didn't cave in.

The Bulldogs opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to trim the deficit down to nine. They cut it to six with under three minutes left in the fourth, but that was the closest they got.

"Just settle down and play defense," Ainley said. "We were giving up our edge. Really didn't have to say a lot. Carson and Travaughn took control of that huddle."

Clear Lake made five free throws down the stretch to hold on.

"We had plenty of opportunities," HD-CAL head coach Heath Walton said. "I'm extremely impressed with how we battled, didn't waver. We stuck to what we wanted to try to do."

The last meeting, the Lions needed a late 3-pointer to stave off the Bulldogs. The two rivals neck-and-neck to start, then Clear Lake created separation with a 7-0 run in the first.

A grand total of 15 points was scored in the second. The Lions opened the second half with six straight, only for HD-CAL to respond with six consecutive points.

"Every time we play them, they are one of the scrappiest teams in our conference, if not the scrappiest," Toebe said.

Toebe led the way for Clear Lake with a team-high 19 points while Luyobya chipped in 13. It now is one game away from potentially seeing the top-ranked team in 3A, Decorah, in the substate final next week.

The Go-Hawks are the team in the way of that.

"We just go to come out with the same energy," Toebe said.

Sophomore forward Scott Harr led HD-CAL with a game-high 21 points. He and junior guard Marco Guerrero will anchor the players back next winter for Walton.

The Bulldogs also bring back two juniors in Tommy Birdsell and Will Sackville.

"The teams that we maybe struggled with, here's what they can do," Walton said. "Knock down open jump shots, be able to penetrate the lane and finish, move the basketball. We have the athletes that are able to do that."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

