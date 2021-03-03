'There's nothing to be afraid of': Clear Lake boys take winning culture to state tournament

“Starting a culture,” Ainley said. “We preach defense. We believe in getting stops and letting our defense predicate our offense. Mainly just development with our post players and our guards and individual development. Just really creating culture.”

Two large reasons why the Lions have improved has been the experience and excellent play from junior guard Carson Toebe and senior forward Andrew Formanek. Toebe hit five 3-pointers in a 28-point performance in the substate championship game. On top of that, Formanek posted a 13 point, 10 rebound double-double.

But the Lions almost always get stellar production from those two players. The emergence of junior guard Joe Faber, who hit four 3-pointers in the first half off the bench, played a large part in Tuesday night’s success.

“When I come in and play defense and I’m able to shoot like that, I’d say I’m pretty valuable,” Faber said. “I definitely have a role and it’s been fun this year.”

With two dominant standouts, a host of role players and a roster full of developing talent, a winning culture has firmly been established at Clear Lake.

Now, the attention shifts from qualifying for the state tournament, to winning at the state tournament.