'There's nothing to be afraid of': Clear Lake boys take winning culture to state tournament

When Jeremey Ainley took over as head coach of the Clear Lake boys basketball team seven years ago, the program hadn’t been to a state tournament in over three decades.
Ainley called state tournaments “an afterthought.”
That just didn’t sit right with him.
What followed after Ainley took the job is one of the most successful stretches of basketball ever played in the history of the Clear Lake boys program.
State tournaments are now the expectation.
“We’ve gotten to two now,” said Ainley of the 2019 and 2021 appearances. “And won five conference championships in seven years. We’ve gotten this program to where we thought we could and where we wanted to get to.”
The Lions got out to a fast start, making eight 3-pointers in the first half of the Class 3A, Substate 2 championship against Humboldt on Tuesday night in Algona. Clear Lake never looked back, beating the Wildcats, 64-48.
Another appearance at the state tournament is a pretty big accomplishment, especially for a team that lost three senior starters from a season ago. Last year’s team, with those three seniors, fell one game short of qualifying themselves.
So how were the Lions able to do it?
“Starting a culture,” Ainley said. “We preach defense. We believe in getting stops and letting our defense predicate our offense. Mainly just development with our post players and our guards and individual development. Just really creating culture.”
Two large reasons why the Lions have improved has been the experience and excellent play from junior guard Carson Toebe and senior forward Andrew Formanek. Toebe hit five 3-pointers in a 28-point performance in the substate championship game. On top of that, Formanek posted a 13 point, 10 rebound double-double.
But the Lions almost always get stellar production from those two players. The emergence of junior guard Joe Faber, who hit four 3-pointers in the first half off the bench, played a large part in Tuesday night’s success.
“When I come in and play defense and I’m able to shoot like that, I’d say I’m pretty valuable,” Faber said. “I definitely have a role and it’s been fun this year.”
With two dominant standouts, a host of role players and a roster full of developing talent, a winning culture has firmly been established at Clear Lake.
Now, the attention shifts from qualifying for the state tournament, to winning at the state tournament.
“There’s nothing to be afraid of with the fans and the crowds. They’ve been ready for this all year long,” Toebe said. “We’ve played in some packed gyms after they started them up. We’ve got guys with confidence. We’ve got athletes. We’ve got shooters and can play defense. I’m looking forward to the next week.”
The Lions will have a tall task ahead of them. Seeded as the lowest team in the tournament, Clear Lake will face top-seeded Ballard as its first round opponent in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last year's substate title game.
The Bombers, led by senior forward Connor Drew and junior guard Ashton Hermann, will be a tough challenge for Clear Lake. But the Lions have confidence in their play.
“We’re one of the best teams in the state,” Formenek said. “We’ve got all the pieces. We’ve got chemistry and we’re having fun together. We’re tough when we’re good.”
Clear Lake will play Ballard in the Class 3A quarterfinals at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-FABER.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-FORMANEK.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt 3A substate-TOEBE.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-1.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-2.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-3.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-4.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-6.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-7.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-8.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-9.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-10.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-11.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-13.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-14.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-15.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-16.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-18.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-20.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-21.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-22.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-23.jpg
Clear Lake vs Humboldt boys basketball 3A substate-24.jpg
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.