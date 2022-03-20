The 2021-22 Globe Gazette All-Area Boys Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills, forward

Helming ascended to being the top option for the Bulldogs in their third straight trip to the Class 1A state tournament. He led the Top of Iowa West in scoring at over 18 points per game and also posted the second best rebounding average at 9.8 per contest. Committed to play at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, Helming ended the season with his first ever Iowa Print Sports Writer Association all-state honor, being named to the 1A first team.

First team

Bennett Berger, Lake Mills, guard, senior

Berger has been at the helm of the Bulldogs offense as the lead guard for the last two years. He upped his scoring to about 14 points per game and posted 6.5 assists per game, one of the best marks in all of Class 1A. Named to the all-TIC West first team, the DMACC golf signee shot above 40 percent from the field and beyond the arc and 78 percent from the free throw line. Berger was an IPSWA all-state third team selection.

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, forward, junior

Taylor hit the 1,000 career point mark with his senior season still one year away. The Knights forward was efficient in his looks, shooting 60 percent from the field that allowed him to score 22.4 points per game, a top-five mark in Class 1A. The TIC East Player of the Year pulled down 9.7 rebounds per game to help his cause to be named to the all-state first team by the IPSWA, his first all-state honor as a basketball player.

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake, guard, senior

Toebe left the Lions program has the all-time leading scorer with over 1,400 points. He clipped his scoring at 19.4 points per game, 11th best in Class 3A. He also was second in rebounds per game (5.5) and assists per game (3.0) while leading with 2.4 steals per game. A unanimous first team all-NCC player, Toebe became the third player in Clear Lake history to be a two-time all-state selection, his latest a second-team spot by the IPSWA.

Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills, forward, senior

The 6-foot-7 forward exemplified his growth of his all-around game in the Class 1A state semifinals against Grand View Christian. Helming showed touch down low, his patented smooth jump shot from 12-to-15 feet away from the bucket then stepped out and made four 3-pointers to total 36 points. His game from deep evolved his last two years, shooting over 30 percent his final two years in a Bulldogs jersey.

Corey Miner, Mason City, guard, senior

Miner entered rare air this winter, becoming just the fifth player in Mason City history to score 1,000 career points. He did against Ames, the Class 4A state champion this season. Miner rarely was held to under double figures throughout his prep career as Mason City's point guard. He ended this year with team-highs in scoring (14.4 points per game), assists (2.8 per game) and was second in steals (1.7 per game).

James Jennings, Newman Catholic, guard, senior

Jennings ended his prep career with career highs in almost every statistical category. His 17.5 points per game was the second most in the Top of Iowa East and his marks of field goal percentage (57.7), 3-point percentage (39.8) as well as three rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game and 3.2 steals per game were all career bests. He also averaged just 1.4 turnovers per game. Jennings was named to the all-TIC East first team.

Theo Klaes, Riceville, forward, senior

In terms of all-around impact, Klaes did everything for the Wildcats. He averaged a double-double with 13 points per game and 14 rebounds per game, the latter stat was fourth best in Class 1A and the state. His calling card was steals, registering the most total in the state at 157 and averaging 6.8 steals a game, also the best in the state regardless of classification. Klaes also shot 53 percent from the field.

Second team

Drew Britson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, guard, junior

In his first year as a starter, Britson didn't shy away from being the Cardinals top scoring option. He recorded 16 points per game, one of the best marks in the Top of Iowa West and he also averaged over five boards, three assists and two steals a game. Named to the all-TIC West first team, Britson shot over 42 percent from the field and 35 percent from downtown.

Angel Jose, Central Springs, forward, senior

Jose was a vital piece into the Panthers turnaround season where they won 10-plus games. He scored 17.8 points per game, second in the Top of Iowa East, and also snared nearly six rebounds per contest. Selected to the all-TIC East first team, Jose recorded his 1,000th career point and leaves as the all-time scoring leader in Central Springs history.

Travaughn Luyobya, Clear Lake, guard, junior

Luyobya took the reins of the Lions point guard role for the second straight year and exploded in the passing department. His assist per game average of 7.1 was tops in Class 3A and he paired it with an even 10 points per game. Named to the all-NCC second team, Luyobya shot 35 percent from beyond the arc, second best amongst his teammates with at least 25 shots taken.

Chase Low, Charles City, forward, junior

Low has continued his blossom of being the top scoring option for the Comets as the all-NEIC first team player led them with 16.8 points per game and grabbed seven rebounds a night. Low paced Charles City in field goal percentage at 55.4 and also stretched his game out to beyond the arc with a 38.7 3-point field goal clip, best in his prep career so far.

Rylan Barnes, West Hancock, forward, junior

After an all-state caliber football season, Barnes didn't miss a beat on the hardwood as he led the Eagles in a handful of categories to be on the all-TIC West first team. The forward paced West Hancock in scoring (14.5 ppg), rebounds (nine rpg), assists (3.3 apg), and steals (2.3 spg). He also shot 42 percent from the field and swatted at least one block per game.

Denton Kingland, Lake Mills, guard, junior

Kingland's role as a junior was to be a shooter and slasher, which he did both with consistency. He was second on the Bulldogs in 3-point percentage with at least 40 attempts and scored just over 10 points a game to get on the all-TIC West first team. Kingland also had the second most assists (2.4) and steals (1.9) per game for Lake Mills.

Max Burt, Newman Catholic, guard, junior

Burt didn't put up the gaudy numbers his teammates or conference foes had, but his impact was still prevalent for the Knights. Burt was third in 1A in assists per game at 7.3 and fifth in total assists, over 170. He scored eight points a night on 57 percent shooting to be named to the all-TIC East second team. Burt also shot 49 percent from 3-point land.

Third team

Nathan Roberts, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, forward, senior

Roberts was an anchor for the Cardinals in the post as he averaged nine points a game and also recorded north of seven rebounds per contest. Those numbers allowed him to be named to the all-TIC West second team.

Cayde Eberling, West Fork, guard, sophomore

Eberling proved to be a core future piece for the Warhawks as he led them in scoring at 13.7 points per game en route to be on the all-TIC East first team. The sophomore shot 45.2 percent from the field.

Kolton Lyman, Rockford, forward, senior

Lyman was an early star with a pair of 30-point eruptions. Named to the all-TIC East first team, Lyman led the Warriors with 15 points per game and nine rebounds a night while shooting 34 percent from the field.

Andrew Snyder, Forest City, forward, senior

Snyder led the Indians with seven rebounds a game and finished second in scoring at 10.1 points a game. The forward was named to the all-TIC West first team and also dished out a team-high 3.4 assists per contest.

Nathan Havel, Osage, forward, senior

Havel was the man down low for the Green Devils, but did plenty of damage from all spaces as he led them in scoring at 15 points per game and hauled in eight boards a night. He was selected to the all-TIC East first team.

Scott Harr, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, forward, sophomore

Harr grabbed the top scoring option for the Bulldogs by the horns as the 6-foot-4 forward led them with 13 points per game and also grabbed nearly 11 rebounds per night. He was named to the all-NCC third team.

Tyler Oberfoell, Osage, guard, senior

Oberfoell registered over 12 points a game in his final year for the Green Devils and was named as an all-TIC East second team selection. The point guard averaged over four rebounds and assists per game.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

