Team chemistry on JV pushes Cardinals varsity roster to substate final

No one seemed concerned. No one panicked and no one batted an eye.

When expectations of a state title run, particularly from a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team that lost all five starters, it was likely met with some raised eyebrows.

"There was doubts, people saying we're not going to be that great," senior Evan Sloan said. "Everybody on our team had that thought that we could make it far if we wanted to.

"And we're here now."

You can say that again.

The Cardinals are on the cusp of their first state tournament berth in five years as they approach Saturday's Class 2A substate final against Roland-Story at Fort Dodge High School with the same mentality they have shown all season.

Doubt GHV at your own peril.

"We're not the prettiest on paper, but they're dogs," Cardinals head coach Jake Young said. "They come out and battle every game. They play for each other, they play team basketball and that's what I love about them."

The guys that waited in the wings have shown out this season. The entire starting five of Sloan, Nathan Roberts, Drew Britson, Braden Boehnke and Sam Wood took the floor for the opening tip a combined seven times last season.

That group built their chemistry on the junior varsity team.

"We know where we're going to be," Roberts said. "We know how to play with each other."

Young knew the ceiling would be high. GHV registered a second straight runner-up finish in the Top of Iowa West and was able to run through the majority of its schedule.

None of this was a surprise for the fourth year leader of the Cardinals.

"I knew this group would be a special group," Young said. "We've seen them for a couple years and we knew what we had coming in. It was up to them to really take it and run with it."

Each one of the starting five made their impact in Tuesday's 2A District 6 championship triumph over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Roberts was dinged for four fouls by the halfway point in the third quarter. He sat until the middle of the fourth and didn't shy from getting into the lane. His go-ahead layup with under a minute left gave GHV its final lead of the game.

"I had to go out there and make a play," Roberts said. "Kudos off to (Coach Young) for being able to trust me with four fouls and going into the lane."

He and Sloan combined to provide one of the best defensive performances on Cowboys 6-foot-5 post Connor State. Their leading scorer missed several layups from underneath the basket and was held to six points.

Sloan pegged it as "For four quarters, this our best defense we played."

"It was the most intense defense," Young added. "That's what makes postseason basketball great. We know if we're in the right positions, we can make it tough on them."

Britson didn't score much as his shot struggled to fall, but he was setting screens for others. Wood buried a pair of 3-pointers in the second half to give GHV a spark from downtown.

Boehnke had a couple of steals from the top of the key in the fourth to make any CGD possessions minimal.

Roland-Story will present another tall task for GHV to overcome. The Norsemen, champs from the Heart of Iowa Conference who have won nine in a row, posses two guards in Isaiah Naylor and Jonovan Wilkinson that average at least 14 points per game.

Those two then can dish it down low to 6-5 center Luke Patton. A junior, Patton is averaging a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds per night.

GHV was able to stave off the Cowboys in the week. Can it defeat Roland-Story and get to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena?

Ask the Cardinals and they are oozing with confidence.

"We're already ready," Sloan said. "I'd be scared if I were them, because we're bringing our best defense Saturday night to Fort Dodge."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

