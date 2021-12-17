Taking on water: Wilton sinks Stanwood North Cedar 70-55

Wilton trucked Stanwood North Cedar on the road to a 70-55 victory on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 11 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
