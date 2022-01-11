Taking on water: Osage sinks Mason City Newman Catholic 79-65

Osage handed Mason City Newman Catholic a tough 79-65 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.
The first quarter gave the Green Devils a 23-22 lead over the Knights.
Osage's shooting darted to a 39-33 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the half.
Osage's control showed as it carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.