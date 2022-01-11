 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Osage sinks Mason City Newman Catholic 79-65

Osage handed Mason City Newman Catholic a tough 79-65 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 11.

Recently on January 4 , Osage squared up on Rockford in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Green Devils a 23-22 lead over the Knights.

Osage's shooting darted to a 39-33 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the half.

Osage's control showed as it carried a 55-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

