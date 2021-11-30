 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Dubuque Senior sinks Davenport Central 58-48

Dubuque Senior trucked Davenport Central on the road to a 58-48 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Dubuque Senior fought to a 27-14 half margin at Davenport Central's expense.

Dubuque Senior moved over Davenport Central when the fourth quarter began 43-34.

Dubuque Senior got the better of the final-quarter scoring 15-14 to finish the game in style.

