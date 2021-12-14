Taking on water: Davenport Assumption sinks Muscatine 65-54

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Muscatine 65-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport Assumption darted in front of Muscatine 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened an enormous 36-20 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption moved to a 48-39 bulge over Muscatine as the fourth quarter began.

