 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking on water: Davenport Assumption sinks Muscatine 65-54

Davenport Assumption tipped and eventually toppled Muscatine 65-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Davenport Assumption darted in front of Muscatine 17-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened an enormous 36-20 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption moved to a 48-39 bulge over Muscatine as the fourth quarter began.

In recent action on December 7, Muscatine faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport West on December 7 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage boys keeping heads held high

Osage boys keeping heads held high

The Osage boys basketball team left the court at Hampton-Dumont CAL on Thursday night feeling the sting of disappointment. They came so close …

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News