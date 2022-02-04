Taking on water: Cedar Rapids Prairie sinks Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-49

Cedar Rapids Prairie dumped Cedar Rapids Xavier 60-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie a 21-12 lead over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Cedar Rapids Prairie fought to a 36-21 half margin at Cedar Rapids Xavier's expense.
