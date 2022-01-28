Taking on water: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy sinks Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-71

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dunked Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 84-71 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Cougars made the first move by forging a 27-14 margin over the J-Hawks after the first quarter.
The Cougars' shooting took charge to a 54-39 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.
The Cougars' force showed as they carried a 73-52 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.