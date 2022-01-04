Taking on water: Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian sinks Wyoming Midland 52-38

Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian handed Wyoming Midland a tough 52-38 loss at Wyoming Midland High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
