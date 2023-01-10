 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Solon owns South Tama County in huge victory 69-32

Solon showed it had the juice to douse South Tama County in a points barrage during a 69-32 win at Solon High on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Solon and South Tama County played in a 69-24 game on November 30, 2021. Click here for a recap.

