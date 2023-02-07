Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport North broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 70-50 explosion on Central DeWitt in Iowa boys basketball action on February 7.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 19-9 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Wildcats registered a 33-16 advantage at intermission over the Sabers.

Davenport North and Central DeWitt each scored in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with an 18-15 margin in the closing period.

